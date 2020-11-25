General News of Wednesday, 25 November 2020

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Aggrieved Teachers disappointed at government’s denial of owing legacy arrears

The aggrieved teachers say government is being unfair to them.

President of the Association of Aggrieved Teachers, Foster Nana Poku, has said they are disappointed that Government is now denying it owes teachers legacy arrears.



Speaking to Radio Ghana, Nana Poku said several meetings were held with stakeholders but the government has reneged on the promises it made.



He told George Ankrah, the journalist, that the affected teachers and families would advise themselves if the government does not bulge.



Nana Poku admitted that the government is shortchanging them by paying for only a certain category of year groups.









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.