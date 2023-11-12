Aggrieved NPP supporters storm Adansi Asokwa party office over alleged intimidation of parliamentary candidate hopeful

Regional News of Sunday, 12 November 2023

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

Some supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party in the Adansi Asokwa Constituency of the Ashanti Region have besieged the constituency party office to register their displeasure over a purported intimidation of one parliamentary hopeful, Kwabena Asamoah.



This follows Mr. Asamoah's summon to a disciplinary committee, chaired by the constituency chairman, Kwame Owusu, where they charged him for donating without serving prior notice to the party.



Kwabena Asamoah who is the Deputy Chief Executive in charge of Finance and Administration at the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre, and MP hopeful for the Adansi Asokwa Constituency, was said to have donated items such as a set of hand driers and a cash donation to an association of hairdressers, a reason for his sermon to the committee.



Describing the summon as utterly ridiculous, the aggrieved supporters, therefore, challenged the committee to give a reason for why the innocent man was invited.



They said the move was done in a quest to intimidate the innocent chief executive and MP hopeful.



"Why are they describing his gesture as wrong today? Hasn't he been doing it? Why have they set up a committee over him today, or is it because he has declared intent to contest? Where were the leaders when he started his philanthropist gesture long ago? We don't want them to annoy us, we want progress. This 'pull him down' behavior will not make us grow as a nation. We urge them never to make any mistake", they warned.



Meanwhile, some of them have been accusing the incumbent Member of Parliament, Kobina Tahir Hammond, of scheming an agenda that could scare off any potential aspirants ahead of the party’s parliamentary primaries.



They have however warned the party leadership never to exhibit any biased behavior towards potential aspirants for the position.



Mr. Asamoah urged his followers to remain calm since there was nothing to worry about.



According to him, the committee had cleared him of any wrongdoing for supposedly declaring any intent.



He further revealed that the meeting was very cordial with the party rather than calling for partnership.



He has therefore urged his followers to remain calm and throw their weight behind the party to ensure victory in 2024.