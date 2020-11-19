Regional News of Thursday, 19 November 2020

Source: Daniel Atuah, Contributor

Agent of Peace campaign launched in three constituencies in Axim Area

The Church of Pentecost is behind the campaign

The Axim Area of the Church of Pentecost in collaboration with the Local Council of Churches has launched its “Agent of Peace” campaign in three different constituencies in the Area.



The launch took place on October 11, 14, and 17, 2020, at Jomoro, Ellembelle, and Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira Constituencies.



In an opening address, the Axim Area Head, Apostle Philip Osei-Korsah, explained that the peace campaign was an initiative by the Church of Pentecost to educate and challenge her members and the Ghanaian populace to seek and pursue peace before, during, and after the 2020 general elections.



Apostle Osei-Korsah, therefore, called on all political parties, civil society organisations, and the entire public to refrain from acts that would jeopardize the peace of the nation.



“No one is above the laws of Ghana and the law will deal with anyone who violates the electoral processes,” he stressed.



The Directors of the Electoral Commission (EC) in the aforementioned Districts, on their part, educated the participants on the electoral processes and advised them to comply with the processes to foster a peaceful election.



The Police Commanders in the three Districts also pledged to be agents of peace in the coming elections and gave the assurance to guard the peace of the nation by monitoring all the polling stations in the area and bring perpetrators to book.



The Parliamentary Aspirants and the political parties present at the programme also pledged their support to sustain the peace of the nation as well as the peace of Nzemaland.



The launch of "Agent of Peace" campaign in the three constituencies was preceded by a peace walk through the principal streets of Half Assini, Aiyinasi, and Axim with placards bearing peace inscriptions to educate passers-by.



Among the dignitaries who graced the occasion were; the Member of Parliament for Jomoro who is also the Deputy Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Paul Essien; the Independent Parliamentary Candidate for Jomoro, Samia Yaba Nkrumah; Chiefs and District Police Commanders of Nzema East, Ellembelle and Jomoro, District Directors of the Electoral Commission, NCCE Directors, the clergy, and the pastorate and in the Axim Area of The Church of Pentecost.

