Agenda 111 projects to serve as Teaching hospitals - Dr Nsiah Asare

Health News of Friday, 30 June 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

The Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr Anthony Nsia Asare has disclosed that all Agenda 111 hospitals will serve as teaching facilities for medical doctors and nurses upon completion.



According to him, the hospitals will be equipped with state of the art equipment which will not only provide holistic healthcare to Ghanaians across the country but will also facilitate the smooth teaching of students in the health sector.



Dr Anthony Nsiah Asare said this on Thursday, June 29, 2023 when the Ministry of Information, Ghana Infrastructure Fund Health Divison, Agenda 111 Implementation Secretariat and other allied stakeholders in the health sector visited the site for Agenda 111 project at Trede in the Atwiman Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region.



The Information Ministry used the occasion to do its usual ministers, departments and agencies press briefing at Trede to update the public on the progress of work.



Dr. Anthony Nsia Asare addressing the media said work on the Trede hospital is now 61 percent complete with other 87 at various stages of completion.



He assured the public of government's commitment to completing the entire project as promised by President Akufo-Addo.



Unprecedented Infrastructure Project



Dr. Nsiah Asare again emphasized that no government in the world's history has embarked on more massive infrastructural projects in the health sector than the Akufo-Addo lead administration.



The renowned health expert believes government’s Agenda 111 which seeks to provide one hundred and eleven hospitals across the country is the biggest ever project in the health sector across the world.





President Akufo-Addo in August 2021 performed the ground-breaking ceremony on the project at Atwima Kwanwoma in the Ashanti Region.



The Agenda 111 project includes 101 district hospitals, six regional hospitals in the newly created regions, two specialized hospitals in the middle and northern belts, as well as a regional hospital in the Western Region and renovation of the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital.