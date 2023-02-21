Agbodza calls 'jovial' K. T. Hammond to order

General News of Tuesday, 21 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Minority Chief Whip, Kwame Governs Agbodza, chastised Minister-designate for Trade and Industry, Kobina Tahir Hammond, for his rather jovial posture when he appeared before Parliament’s Appointments Committee.



Kobina Tahir Hammond, who was recently nominated by President Akufo-Addo to head the Ministry of Trade and Industry, faced Parliament on Monday, February 20, 2013, to be vetted accordingly.



Some of his responses during the process were, however, deemed to be too casual, stirring up reservations among some members of the Committee.



"… Mr. Chairman, that is why I said my brother and friend, Kofi Buah will go to hell. That is the reason why I said that the other day,” he said in response to a question that required him to outline two of his biggest achievements when he was Deputy Energy Minister.



However, the Minority Chief Whip did not find Mr. Hammond’s pronouncements amusing.



“Mr. Chairman, we know he’s very jovial, but when you look at the country, what is happening in the country right now, the public expects this engagement to be very serious.



“So, I will plead with you once again to answer my questions. I’m not here to joke. We can joke when we get to the other side of Parliament, answer the questions and stop the jokes”, Mr Agbodza queried.



In reaction to this caution, K. T. Hammond indicated that as far as he is concerned, life is too short and therefore issues should not be treated with too much seriousness.



“When we started, I was laughing and Chief Whip warned me it was national television. I shouldn’t joke and all that. I think that life is too short; we shouldn’t be so serious about everything. That is why I am always laughing,” he stated.



The NPP lawmaker, however, added that despite his jovial nature, he cannot entertain diabolic gestures directed at him.



You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV below:







PI/OGB