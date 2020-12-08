Politics of Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Source: GNA

Agalga retains Builsa North seat

James Agalga won the Builsa North seat

Mr James Agalga, the Parliamentary Candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has retained his seat as Member of Parliament for the Builsa North Constituency in the Upper East Region.



He polled 13,826 out of 25,112 valid votes cast to beat the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate, Mr James Maurice Abakisi who polled 9,031.



The People’s National Convention (PNC), Mr Joseph Ransford Asouk polled 221, while the Independent Candidate, Mr Simon Gibson Anuegabey polled 1,348 votes.

Rejected ballots were 686.



Mr Agalga who is a former Deputy Minister of Interior has won the Builsa North Constituency seat for the third time since the 2012 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.



He was the Ranking Member of the Defence and Interior Select Committee of Parliament.





