Politics of Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Source: Starr FM

Agalga, Adongo retain seats in Upper East

James Agalga has retained the seat for the opposition NDC.

The incumbent Member of Parliament for the Builsa North constituency James Agalga has retained the seat for the opposition NDC.



The lawmaker who hails from the Upper East region beat his major contender James Maurice Abakisi.



Likewise, incumbent NDC MP for Bolgatanga Central Isaac Adongo also beat his major contender Rex Simeon Azar by 64.5% against 34.9%



Polls closed in Ghana’s Presidential and Parliamentary election at 5pm on December 7.



Declaration of certified results by the Ec is currently ongoing.

