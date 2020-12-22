Politics of Tuesday, 22 December 2020

Aftermath of 2020 Polls: Resign as NPP Chairman – Amoako-Tuffour to Wontumi

Ashanti Regional Chairman of NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako

A founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Kwame Amoako Tuffour, has described as legitimate calls for the immediate resignation of the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the party Bernard Antwi Boasiako known popularly as Chairman Wontumi.



Some supporters of the party in the region are on the heels of the NPP executive demanding he abdicate his position for a poor showing in the just-ended presidential and parliamentary elections



Contributing to the calls, the NPP founding member said “Those making the calls are right. Their decision is also legitimate. I am yet to call Wontumi on the matter,” a founding father of the party in the region.



The NPP’s Ashanti Regional Chair, Bernard Antwi-Bosiako, popularly known as Wontumi, has come under a barrage of criticisms following the party’s inability to maintain some parliamentary seats and also win others from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the region.



Speaking to concerns on the Kumasi-based Akoma FM monitored by MyNewGh.com, Dr. Kwame Amoako-Tuffour explained it is an indictment on the crop of the party leadership in the region to lose some votes in the presidential election.



“NPP did not perform well. We could have done better but due to imposition of individuals on the people during our primaries, a lot of things didn’t go well,” the soft-spoken AmoakoTuffour bemoaned.



He also blamed some government appointees in the region for the current precarious political situation the party finds itself.



“Some ministers, MMDCEs and behaviour of other appointees also nearly contributed to our defeat,” Dr. Richard Amoako-Tuffour noted.

