Politics of Monday, 4 January 2021

Source: My News GH

Aftermath of 2020 Polls: NPP maltreated its own – Kennedy Agyapong

MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong

Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong is categorical that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) finds itself at the crossroads because of the kind of treatment meted out to the party’s grassroots.



Though he observed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo worked tirelessly to give the party a sound footing, same cannot be said about appointees who suddenly became power-drunk and arrogant, ignored those whose toils won the NPP power and were rather wining and dining with leading members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



“Some things make me angry. Can you imagine that even Rawlings was given contracts? Look at the way we treated the party people. Look at the work Akufo-Addo did, he cannot do everything that is why he appointed these people but arrogance is what they satisfied. When Rawlings coughs then they start to run.” He said on NET2 TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



“You see the effort the party people put into the work to ensure that the party wins but we came to power and sidelined our own people. Ali Seidu stood in front of me in the presence of the Roads Minister to tell me that he has 27 road contracts. The NPP guys go for the contracts and give it to Ali Seidu,” he said on Accra-based Net2TV.



According to him, the NPP is also refusing to build the party people but rather prefer giving out huge contracts to persons who contributed nothing to the NPP’s electoral success.



“They are accusing me of destroying the party because I speak about these ills. I am not afraid of anybody,” insisted.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.