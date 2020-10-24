Politics of Saturday, 24 October 2020

Source: Class FM

After failing, Akufo-Addo wants 4 more years for what? – Mahama asks

The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has expressed concern about the current state of the Ghanaian economy.



He says it is the worst in the history of the Fourth Republic.



Addressing members and supporters of NDC at Daboase in the Wassa East constituency on Thursday, 22 October 2020, as part of his five-day campaign tour of the Western Region, Mr Mahama observed that the economy on the watch of President Akufo-Addo is burdened with huge debt, with the recent IMF report indicating that Ghana's debt-to-GDP is 76 per cent.



He said, apart from the unprecedented huge debt-to-GDP ratio, there is also an unenviable budget deficit of 15 per cent, which is also historic.



Mr Mahama said Ghana's economy has grown steadily since 1992 to create opportunities for citizens until this year when the economy slumped due to mismanagement by the government, causing unbearable hardship for many families.



"And they are preaching four more. Four more for what?," he quizzed.



“Ghanaians gave you four years and you failed and you are saying four something."



“For more years for what?", he asked.



Mr Mahama said another mandate for President Akufo-Addo will spell doom for Ghanaians as it would lead to another four years of opportunities for a privileged few, and poverty and hardship for many people.



He said the December 7 general elections offer an opportunity for Ghanaians to rescue the country and its destiny from the clutches of president Akufo-Addo and his privileged few, and thereby create opportunities and prosperity for all Ghanaians.





