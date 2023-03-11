After chewing ballot papers, you accuse Mahama of doing nothing - Sam George tackles Ahenkorah

Politics of Saturday, 11 March 2023

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, did not mince words in tackling the Member of Parliament of Tema West constituency, Carlos Ahenkorah, over his claim that former president John Dramani Mahama did nothing during his tenure as president.



According to him, Carlos Ahenkorah's claim does not come as a surprise to him as he was busily chewing ballot papers in the chamber on January 8, hence, might have missed some key achievements of the previous administration.



Speaking during the 2023 SoNA debate in parliament on March 10, 2023, Sam George touted John Mahama's achievements in the security sector to reject the Defence Minister's assertion that there was no work done by Mahama.



“Mr Speaker you have the defence minister in this chamber, and this is a house of record, claim that no government has ever provided accommodation for the military. Mr Speaker, this house has approved loan agreements for military housing for our services under president Mahama.



“Mr Speaker, the naval headquarters, the minister for defence, he is the minister who oversees the navy of our country, the Ghana Naval Headquarters in Burma camps was commissioned on the 11th of August 2016 by president Mahama, that the Minister doesn’t know.



“Mr Speaker on the 19 of October 2012 Mr Mahama commissioned hangers, simulators and aircraft for the military. John Mahama commissioned security housing in Tema. 136 two-bedroom-unit, and 32 three-bedroom flats, if those are not housing for the military, I don’t know what the defence minister is talking about.



“We bought fighters jet from the Chinese and you stand up and say that President Mahama did nothing for you, after chewing ballot papers in this chamber, you stand up and say president Mahama did not do anything,” Sam George said.



President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, March 7, 2023, fulfilled his constitutional mandate by addressing parliament about the current state of the nation under his stewardship.



The president emphasised that but for COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war, the country was headed in the right direction in terms of overall development.



But according to the opposition minority, Ghana has suffered and continues to suffer from what they deem to be the incompetence of the current government.







