Afro-Arab Group Chairman receives citation from YEA organisers

Alhaji Salamu Amadu receiving his citation

Alhaji Salamu Amadu, the Group Chairman of the Afro-Arab Group of Companies on Monday 21 December 2020 received a citation from the organizers of the Young Entertainers Awards (YEA) for his selfless efforts serving Ambassador for the youth in the country and also his Philanthropic support to the needy in the country.



'One Chair' as he is affectionately known has been influential for the youth in the country and beyond by preaching peace, motivation, mentoring them to attain greater heights in life than to depend on others to survive.



Receiving the citation, Alhaji Salamu Amadu expressed his overwhelming gratitude to the organizers of the award scheme for having him in thought and commended them for their initiative to award hardworking youth in the country for the diverse roles they play to influence society positively.



He, therefore, went ahead to say the year 2020 has been one of the good years the Almighty Allah has blessed him to see.



"This year, I have seen the good, the bad, the ugly, the nasty, fear, depression, anxiety, problems, and most all the survival and the alternatives at appoint in time during lockdown I feel like the world is getting to an end but I tell in the end the year is ending very well. What a year thank you, Allah," a passionate Alhaji Salamu added.



Alhaji Salamu will continue his philanthropic efforts early next year with the Bright Addae Foundation as they seek to disseminate exercise books across the country to some compelled neighbourhoods.

