Afriyie Ankrah's 3 greatest regrets in life: Sports Ministry, Black Stars and supporters

A one-time Minister of Youth and Sports, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah has revealed three biggest regrets of his time as a public official years ago.



He listed the three incidents as leading the Sports Ministry, getting involved in issues of the Black Stars, the senior men’s national team and working to take supporters to Brazil for the 2012 World Cup.



In a promo of an interview to be aired on Onua TV, Afriyie Ankrah insisted that he sacrificed a lot as a Minister but that he got only pain and ingratitude in return.



“Three things I will never do again in my life. Sports Ministry, Black Stars and supporters. Kai. Never.



“Because I gave my all. I killed myself at a time the government said it did not have money. I assembled people, we spent sleepless night and got money to put in efforts to fly 620 supporters,” he added.



He also spoke about other investments “by way of prayers and spiritual dealings and at the end of the day, this is how it ended? Never again.”



Afriyie Ankrah was Minister of Sports under the John Dramani Mahama administration when Ghana qualified for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.



Ghana exited the tournament with a point and a global disgrace after the government flew US$2 million to Brazil to compensate agitating players and technical team.



The Dzamefe Committee that sat on the incident after the tournament found the Minister complicit for a number of breaches in how he handled some financial disbursements.



Players of the Black Stars were captured kissing monies on television a day before the game against Portugal.



The Black Stars lost 2-1 to Portugal as they exited the tournament.



