Afriyie Akoto hits Greater Accra in a nationwide campaign tour

Politics of Sunday, 2 July 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Flagbearer hopeful of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, will on Monday, July 3, 2023, begin a nationwide campaign tour, starting with the Greater Accra Region.



The two-term Member of Parliament for Kwadaso in the Ashanti Region will first visit the Shai-Osudoku constituency, the Ningo-Prampram constituency, and then the Ashaiman constituency, where he will meet with polling station executives and delegates to sell his vision for the party and Ghana to them.



On Tuesday, July 5, 2023, he will visit Domeabra-Obom, Ayawaso East, and Ayawaso North Constituencies, where he’ll convince the delegates to vote for him to become the party’s Presidential Candidate for the 2024 election.



The former Minister for Food and Agriculture will then move his campaign to the Central and Eastern Regions.



He will be accompanied by two Co-campaign Chairmen, Alfred Boye, a former Greater Accra NPP Regional Chairman, and Ken-Wuud Norwusu, also a former NPP Volta Regional Chairman; the National Coordinator of the campaign team, Peter Oteng Darko; and the campaign spokeswoman, Dr. Prince Sodoke Amuzu.