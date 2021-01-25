Regional News of Monday, 25 January 2021

Source: GNA

African Youth Climate Hub calls for start-up applications

African Youth Climate Hub

The African Youth Climate Hub (AYCH), an African Youth climate platform, has formally called for application to its Climate Start-up Incubation Programme towards promoting sustainable development.



AYCH, as a partnership between the Mohammed VI Foundation for Environmental Protection, Mohammed VI Polytechnic University, OCP Group and YOUNGO (Children and Youth Constituency to United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change) was launched by Princess Lalla Hasnaa, President of the Mohammed VI Foundation for Environmental Protection, at the Climate Action Summit chaired by the United Nations Secretary-General in New York in September 2019.



The new Hub brings the voice and actions of young Africans to the forefront, boosting their leadership for climate protection and sustainable development.



Based at the Hassan II International Center for Environmental Training, the academic arm of the Mohammed VI Foundation for Environmental Protection, the African Youth Climate Hub connects young people on a digital platform and supports their initiatives.



The incubation programme, an essential priority of the African Youth Climate Hub, is to be run jointly by Mohammed VI Polytechnic University and the Hassan II International Center for Environmental Training to spur entrepreneurship and foster the emergence of new talents.



The programme aims at facilitating the development of innovative green businesses in Africa, combating climate change and promoting sustainable development.



Businesses to emerge from the Hub shall place social and environmental considerations on an equal footing to economic drivers.



It will offer the start-ups, a customized six-month programme during, which they will benefit from practical and tailored support as well as workshops empowering them with the means to successfully execute projects and convert ideas into viable technological prototypes.



A training programme will enable young entrepreneurs to absorb key aspects of law, strategy, marketing and communication, psychology, technology and climate knowledge, among others, essential to their success.



AYCH will incubate ten projects driven by young Africans in the first edition.



Candidates are invited to connect to youthclimatehub.org, download the incubation offer, create an account and submit their projects directly online.



The deadline to apply is February 5th.



AYCH is based at the Hassan II International Center for Environmental Training under the Air and Climate program of the Mohammed VI Foundation for the Protection of the Environment.



Its aims are to address and amplify the voice and actions of young people, first and foremost African youth.



It seeks to provide a positive forum for exchange and practical support for young Africans both in terms of skills and knowledge and in terms of entrepreneurship and green employment opportunities.