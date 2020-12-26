General News of Saturday, 26 December 2020

Source: GNA

African Women International supports 500 traders with PPEs

African Women International distributed Veronica bucket to traders Agona Market

The African Women International has distributed assorted personal protective equipment to over 500 traders and shoppers at the Agona Market.



The distribution was to enable them shop and trade under strict observation of the COVID-19 protocols to avoid any further spread of the condition.



The Agona-Nkwanta market, serves traders from both the Ahanta and Nzema land and even beyond with brisk businesses usually on Wednesday.



Mrs Victoria Araba Dennis, the Executive Director of African Women International, said nose masks, hand sanitizer, Veronica buckets among others were made possible through the generous support of the Global Affairs Canada and Plan International Ghana.



She explained that the PPEs were produced by PWDs in the Ahanta West Municipality after their training in liquid soap, nose masks and hand sanitiser as part of skills and livelihood empowerment activities of the Women's Voice and Leadership project.



The Executive Director, wished the traders a merry Christmas and reminded them to stay at peace with each other as well as take very good care of their health as a personal responsibility.



Mrs. Comfort Tom, Secretary of the Agona Traders Association was grateful for the timely gifting as the pandemic continued to increase in cases.



She entreated the market women to continue to adhere to the safety protocols of handwashing, use of hand sanitizer and wearing of face mask.

