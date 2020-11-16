Religion of Monday, 16 November 2020

Source: GNA

African View Organisation eulogises former President Rawlings

The late former President of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings

The Ghana Chapter of the African Views Organisation, a non-governmental organization, has described the late former President Jerry John Rawlings as a ‘great leader who challenged the oppressive global political economy’.



The death of former President Rawlings, the organisation noted, remained as a big blow to Africa, saying “under your regimes, you opposed the American imperialism and western neo-colonialism, and resorted to socialism as a developmental strategy”.



“Indeed you were able to liberalize the economy of Ghana and beyond before peacefully handing over to former President John Agyekum Kufuor,” a statement signed by Nana Otu Lartey, the Chairman of the NGO and Akwamuhene of Bomaa Dwenase in the Ahafo Region indicated.



“It is with a heavy heart African Views, Ghana chapter in consultation with the United Nations on behalf of its chapters across the world, extends our profound condolences to the bereaved family, loved ones and the entire nation of the late former President JJ Rawlings,” a copy of the statement made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani stated.



“Papa J, as many affectionately called you; you were a great leader who ruled Ghana for close to two decades. The PNDC under your rule made a profound shift in foreign relations and challenged the oppressive global political economy”.



“JJ you were a leader driven by the desire to see positive change. You proved to be a visionary with your different approaches to government which many despised, but later realized its results. Many of our parents and grandparents have vivid experiences of you and those are experiences that they cherish till date. You made your mark and we applaud you for it, it stated.



“You were an icon to both the young and old and your importance can never be denied in Ghana’s political process. You were one that many looked up to and just loved because of your affable personality".



"Not only did you make a great contribution to Ghana; you were also actively involved in the development of Africa as you once served as African Union’s representative in Somalia. Your Pan Africanism makes you a legend that is worth celebrating by Africa and the world at large”.



“In fact people like you are hard to come by. You went all out to achieve your mission, you tolerated no-nonsense when it was time for business, and most of all you had a heart for the people. On behalf of the president of African Views Organization, USA, Dr. Nana Wale Ajibade, African Views Ghana would forever remember and honour your statesmanship,” the statement added.





