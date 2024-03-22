You are here: HomeNews2024 03 22Article 1922566

General News of Friday, 22 March 2024

classfmonline.com

African Games: Watch Mukarama’s goal that won gold for Ghana against Nigeria

In a dramatic showdown at the Cape Coast Stadium, forward Mukarama Abdulai emerged as the heroine, securing gold for Ghana in women's football at the 2023 African Games with a breathtaking winner against Nigeria.

The game was a spectacle from the start, with Nigeria, undefeated and yet to concede a goal in the tournament, taking an early lead in the 23rd minute through Edeh Njideka.

Afi Amenyeku, Ghana's goalkeeper, made a rare mistake, spilling a seemingly harmless ball into the path of a Nigerian player who tapped it into an empty net.

Despite this setback, Ghana exhibited resilience and determination, equalizing in the 77th minute with a goal from Tracey Twum.

As full-time approached, the score remained deadlocked, pushing the teams into extra time.

It was during this nail-biting period that Abdulai seized the moment, unleashing a spectacular strike into the bottom corner of the net in the 98th minute, sending the fans into a frenzy and clinching the gold medal for Ghana.

The victory was more than just a win; it was a historic triumph, as Ghana dethroned Nigeria as defending champions.

