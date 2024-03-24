African Games: Naysayers have been shamed – Akufo-Addo

General News of Sunday, 24 March 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has thanked the people of Ghana for not listening to naysayers who doubted the country’s resolve to host the African Games in Accra.



He says these naysayers called for the cancellation of the games but the support for the games has proven that the country can do anything if she puts her mind to it.



The President in a statement, indicated that the success of the games is a testament to the fact that Ghana needs to invest and empower the youth to reach higher heights with their talents in sports.



Adding that together, the country can harness the potential of sports to build a stronger, healthier and more prosperous country.



Ghana hosted the 13th African Games which officially closed on March 23, 2024.



The naysayers' jab is believed to be targeted at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, who in August 2022 called for Ghana to pull out of hosting the games citing economic difficulties at the time.



“If it’s not too late, we can pull out of hosting the Africa Ganes, as it will severely stretch our precarious finances by hundreds of millions of cedis,” he said in a speech.



In the wake of alleged financial malfeasance on the part of the Ministry of Finance, the NDC through its Communications Director, Sammy Gyamfi, issued a statement calling for an investigation into the organization of the games.



