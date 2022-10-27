African Ancestry Family Reunion in Ghana is the ultimate birthright journey

General News of Thursday, 27 October 2022

Source: African Ancestry

The Inaugural Ghana African Ancestry Family Reunion launched in Ghana on Sunday, 23rd October with a group of Diasporans who have traced their roots directly to Ghana and are returning to their ancestral home to learn more about the culture, visit and tour Ghana.



Since 2019, the African Ancestry Family Reunions (AAFR) have connected hundreds of diasporans to their ancestral homes with journeys to Sierra Leone, Cameroon, Senegal, and now Ghana.



Founded in 2003 by Dr. Rick Kittles and Dr. Gina Paige, African Ancestry is the world leader in tracing maternal and paternal lineages of African descent. With the industry’s largest and most comprehensive database of over 30,000 indigenous African DNA samples, the company has helped more than 1,000,000 people reconnect with the roots of their family tree.



The African Ancestry Family Reunions (AAFR) were co-created by Diallo Sumbry, Director of Partnerships, and Dr. Gina Paige to take African Ancestry customers back to the country of their ancestry for a specifically curated, all-inclusive, birthright journey to the various country of ancestral origin after tracing their DNA with African Ancestry.



“The African Ancestry experience is all about sharing identity-focused conversation with the African diaspora. At African Ancestry, we use technology to trace your DNA, find your roots and support you in exploring your ancestral land and culture, and allow you to interact with people who you share ancestry with,” says Dr. Gina Paige.



During the inaugural African Ancestry Family Reunion in Ghana, the group will explore the Western Region, Central Region, Ashanti Region, Eastern Region, and Accra/Greater Accra Regions of Ghana as well as participate in a village adoption and naming ceremony in Nyame Bekyere on October 31, 2022, as part of the Enstoolment for the Nkosuohene of Nyame Bekyere, Diallo Sumbry.



“I believe the African Ancestry Family Reunions are powerful because it helps us to complete the circle that has been broken for hundreds of years and allows us to recapture and regain an identity that was lost. We created the Reunions after we found that most people who traced their ancestry to Africa were then inspired to travel to the continent for a unique experience. We believe in providing a positive wonderful experience for those on their first trip to Africa which is curated to allow for integration into the fabric of the society and culture for those who participate in the African Ancestry Family Reunions,” shares Sumbry, a Tourism Ambassador to Ghana and one of the architects of Ghana’s Year of Return.



The Inaugural Ghana African Ancestry Family Reunion will visit Ghana from 23 October to 5th November 2022 with immersion in the distinct cultures and customs unique to those with ancestral lineage to Ghana.



