Africa should be ready for the emergence of the 4th generation of African leaders – Bishop Mensah

Regional News of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Source: Prince Boateng, Contributor

Speaking at the third Emmanuel Mensah Memorial Lectures on the theme “Fixing the Deteriorating Socio-Political Condition and Ghana’s Future, the Role of Civil Society on Sunday 30th May, 2021, Bishop Samuel Nii Noi Mensah, the President of Full Gospel Church International and a Governance and Leadership Expert revealed about the emergence of the 4th generation of African leaders.



In his view, Africa has experienced three generations of leadership from 1957 to date. He described the first generation of African leaders (1950's -1960) as the founding Presidents of the African countries.



They are the leaders who led the independence struggle of the African countries. The second generation of Africa leaders (Late 1960 – 1990) according to him is the coup makers.



This generation of leaders didn't add much value to the governance of Africa due to frequent uprising and the likes.



The third generation of African Leaders (1990’s to current) in his view are the current Presidents who have stabilized and consolidated the gains of our Democracy.



However, Bishop Mensah believed that the continent is about to experience what he described as the 4th generation of African leaders who will begin to emerge by the end of this decade i.e. between 2025 to 2030, and they will be between the ages of 35-55 years.



According to him these are the young men and women who will take Africa to the next phase of its development and would be guided by:

1. Strengthening of State Institutions

2. Promoting prosperity for all

3. Promoting effective and efficient social services

4. Digital governance

5. Industrialization and Technology

6. Having a long term vision

7. Building a Knowledge-Economy

8. Developing National values

9. Promoting Government of continuity

10. Public Safety

11. Fair and independent Judiciary

12. World-class Healthcare

13. First-class education system

14. Sustainable environment

15. Infrastructure development

16 Socio-cultural Transformation.

17. Building the society on Meritocracy.



He therefore called on Civil Society Organisations to show great interest in developing and grooming individuals who desire to take up some leadership roles.



In his view, a critical reflection on Ghana's leadership development structure reveals no intentionality in grooming and developing leaders who take up political positions; hence for Ghana to position itself for the emergence of the fourth generation of leaders, CSOs must start the campaign of Intentional development and grooming of potential leaders.



Among other things he spoke about at the lecture included insecurity, lawlessness, poor sanitation, illegal mining and the lack of national vision driven the country.