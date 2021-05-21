‘Africa’s transformation is achievable if we believe in ourselves’

Regional News of Friday, 21 May 2021

Source: GNA

Mr Rockson Dogbegah, President of the Institute of Directors, Ghana (IOD), says the transformation of Africa is achievable only if “we believe in ourselves and subject our minds to a serious overhaul.”



“I believe it's achievable if we reduce the amount of time we spend talking and complaining and plough the talking time into action,” he said.



Mr Dogbegah said this at the maiden Seminar Series of the African Corporate Governance Network (ACGN) in Accra.



“Our biggest challenge in Africa is about complaining, looking up to others for support, fear and lacking the appropriate effective and ethical leadership to effect change,” he added.



Mr Dogbegah said the Institute was, therefore, stimulating the minds of members of ACGN to champion corporate governance on the Continent and provide the appropriate leadership to transform her fortunes.



He said the ACGN was at a stage where it needed to break away from the shackles of over-reliance on the generosity of donors to build it.



The Institute was excited to be playing a key role in the transformational journey of the Network, which was formed to promote good corporate governance on the African Continent, he said.



Mr Dogbegah commended the founders and the current leadership of the Network, chaired by Mr Meshak Jerome, for working to promote good governance.



He said the IOD believed that with good leadership the Organisation could help transform Africa through effective corporate governance.