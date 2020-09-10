General News of Thursday, 10 September 2020

Africa needs its own institutions to tell its stories – Lucy Quist

Former Managing Director of Airtel, Lucy Quist, has said Africa needs its own institutions to tell its success stories.



She said in a tweet that the way the world collectively thinks is not accidental, but rather it is the product of many narratives from different institutions over time, especially thought leaders.



Regarding how African governments have managed the coronavirus pandemic, she said in another tweet that “we must create and share more stories of how African countries are managing the pandemic.



“No one is out of the woods but it is important to acknowledge what is working."



“African countries have demonstrated what happens when people realise it is up to them.”





The way the world collectively thinks is not accidental. It is the product of many narratives from different institutions overtime; especially thought leaders. This is why Africa needs its own institutions telling their success stories. More future-creating thought leadership. — Lucy Quist (@LucyQuist) September 7, 2020

