General News of Thursday, 12 November 2020

Africa has lost a hero – Dele Momodu reacts to Rawlings’ death

Former President, Jerry John Rawlings

Chairman of the Ovation Media Group, Chief Dele Momodu has reacted to the demise of the late Jerry John Rawlings.



According to him, Africa has lost one of her greatest heroes.



Paying tribute to the late president on his micro-blogging page, Twitter, Dele Momodu said J.J Rawlings was his inspiration to work harder and achieve more in life.



The late Rawlings was reported dead on Thursday, November 12, 2020, after battling a short illness.



He was admired for his disciplined personality and his zeal to get things done.



Africa has lost one of her greatest heroes former PRESIDENT JERRY JOHN RAWLINGS (aka Junior Jesus). For me, he was my personal inspiration... May his soul Rest in Peace... pic.twitter.com/AMIYLmzYx3 — Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) November 12, 2020

