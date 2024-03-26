Africa Must Read Foundation honours Daniel Owusu-Koranteng

Regional News of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Source: Stephen Darko, Contributor

Daniel Owusu-Koranteng, a writer, poet, and human resource development specialist has received the 2024 Readers Choice Best Poet Award.



The Readers Choice Best Poet Award was sponsored by the Africa Must Read Foundation, which supports the development of a reading culture among the youth.



Daniel Owusu-Koranteng won the award based on his poetry book titled "The Wanderer’s Poems: An Anthology of Twenty-Five Poems.”



The award ceremony took place at the Aburi Botanical Gardens on March 24, 2024, and was part of the programme to launch the Read-a-thon activities undertaken by reading advocate, Veronica Obeng.



"Wanderer’s Poems: An Anthology of Twenty-Five Poems” is expected to be one of the collections of books to be read by Veronica Obeng in her ongoing Read-a-thon at Aburi Botanical Gardens.



This is the second time a book published by Daniel Owusu-Koranteng has received a prestigious award.



"Paying My Debt: An Autobiography," the writer's book, won the first prize in the Creative Non-Fiction (Kofi Awoonor) Category at the fifth Literary Awards of the Ghana Association of Writers (GAW) on December 16, 2021.