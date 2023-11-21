Africa Medical Tourism Council strengthens ties with Turkey at medical expo

Health News of Tuesday, 21 November 2023

Source: Africa Medical Tourism Council

At the invitation of the Ankara Chamber of Commerce and Health Ankara, the Africa Medical Tourism Council (AMTC) embarked on an historical trip to Ankara, Turkey, from November 16 to November 19, 2023, to take part in a medical expo.



This mission aimed to establish a robust bridge between Turkey and the African continent, fostering the trade of medical expertise and expanding the horizon of health tourism.



With health tourism currently valued at $20 billion, Ankara is rapidly emerging as a premier destination for quality healthcare.



Turkey's commitment to the development of its health industry is evident in the digital optimization of all its medical facilities, setting a global standard for healthcare innovation.



Supported by the Ministry of Trade, which views health tourism as a lucrative service export, the nation has created multiple avenues of health incentives to bolster the trade, including 60% travel grants, travel and complication insurance, and streamlined assistance with visa processes.



The ministry's support extends to over 500 travel agencies and hospitals in Ankara, facilitating the care of international patients and streamlining services for foreigners. This commitment underscores Turkey's dedication to closing the gap between Western and African healthcare services.



Representatives from various African countries, including Tanzania, Nigeria, Zambia, Gambia and Uganda, also joined the AMTC in Ankara.



The AMTC had the opportunity explore some of Turkey's finest medical facilities, including Gazi Hospital, Medicana, Ortadoğu, Güven, Yașam Merkezi, Bayindir, HLC, and Centrum Clinic, witnessing state-of-the-art facilities and the latest technologies.



These facilities, both public and private are supported the local government in terms of funding, regulation and digitization.



During a press conference on November 17th, 2023, Dr. Kwabena Appiah-Sakyi, President of the AMTC, highlighted the pillars medical tourism are quality care, advanced technology, and exceptional customer service, noting these as critical components of Turkey's healthcare system.



Emphasizing academic exchange and partnership, Dr. Appiah-Sakyi proposed extensive programs, including medical student fellowships, exchange programs, and internships between African nations and Ankara.



He called for collaborative efforts, with medical professionals engaging in educational exchange programs to teach and learn in African nations, fostering the transfer of skills and knowledge while aiding in the delivery of post-operative care.







Susan Akporiaye, President of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies, endorsed the investment into African countries as a means to cultivate long-term relationships and mutually beneficial development.



Drawing inspiration from the Gazi Hospital, the AMTC witnessed firsthand how Turkey is dedicated to healing the world.



The Africa Medical Tourism Council looks forward to a continued partnership with Ankara, Turkey, and other nations, fostering international collaboration in the pursuit of global healthcare excellence.