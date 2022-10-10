Afri-Net Center for Global Integration supports BECE Candidates in Akyem Tweapease

General News of Monday, 10 October 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

About 100 final years Junior High School students of Akyem Tweapease in the Kwaebibirem District of the Eastern Region who are gearing up for their BECE, have received educational materials from the Afri-Net Center For Global Integration and its Founder, Mr. Samuel O. Sarkodee (Sam Sarks).



Afri-Net Center For Global Integration is a US-based NGO that provides and supports educational initiatives, leadership and capacity building, and youth empowerment.



The beneficiary students received Mathematical Sets, Pens and Pencils. In all, about 100 JHS 3 BECE 2022 candidates received the items on Friday, October 7th, 2022, at a short ceremony held in the various schools at Akyem Tweapease in the Kade Constituency.



The Founder Mr. Sam Sarkodee (Sam Sarks) together with his wife made the donation but the presentation in Ghana was done on their behalf. Presenting the items, Rev. (Rtd) A. E. O. Sarkodee, father of the donor, prayed for the candidates for God's favour and success in the impending examination.



The Chief and Omanhene of Akyem Tweapease, Nana Asirifi Katwobo II, an elder brother of the donor, together with Heads of the various schools have extended their heartfelt appreciation to Mr. Sarkodee for the act of benevolence and philanthropy and ask for more support, especially from diaspora citizens of Akyem Tweapease and all well-wishers.



In a brief comment, The Founder Mr. Sam Sarkodee had this to say:



"I am an educator and a strong believer of developing the intellectual capacity of the young ones to prepare them for tomorrow's leadership. As leaders, stakeholders, entrepreneurs, business owners, parents, diasporans and responsible citizens, our primary goal should focus on providing adequate resources for our children to boost academic competence, equity and socio-economic development, especially for those in deprived communities.



"Afri-Net Center hopes to partner with the district education offices, local governments and the communities to provide educational intervention programs to support education in Ghana and Africa. I hope these small gifts will encourage the students and the young ones to take education seriously and also focus on their studies in becoming successful and better in all future endeavors, particularly education.



"I want to thank the Chief, Nana Asirifi Katwobo II, and the Assemblyman, Mr. Christian Amponsah for drawing my attention to some of the needs of our school-going children. Lastly, I promise this will not be the end as every little act of kindness counts and can make a difference."