Afram Plains North MP chides Afenyo-Markin over 'disrespectful' comments about Prof Naana Jane

The Member of Parliament for Afram Plains North, Betty Nana Efua Krosbi Mensah, has chided the Majority Leader, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, over the comments he made about the Running Mate of the NDC, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.



Describing the statements the Majority Leader made of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) running mate as disrespectful, she said that the Member of Parliament would not have dared to make such a comment if the person was a male.



In a statement she authored, Betty Mensah, who is also a women’s rights advocate, said the comments by Afenyo-Markin put a drawback on the works at getting women representation in Ghana’s politics increased and encouraged.



“In his remarks, Hon. Afenyo-Markin disparaged Prof Naana Opoku-Agyeman, questioning her ability to lead the NDC as its running mate in the upcoming elections. He baselessly claimed that she is ‘over 70 years old, out of juice, and the lack of successive plans for the opposition party,’ insinuating that her age, time as minister, and gender disqualifies her from holding such a position of responsibility.



“These comments not only show disrespect but also reveal a significant gender bias that is incompatible with our society. I firmly believe that if Prof Naana Opoku-Agyeman were a male over 70 years old, the Honorable member for Effutu would not have made such derogatory statements. This is particularly concerning as we are actively working to pass the affirmative action bill to guarantee equal rights and inclusivity for all marginalized groups,” she said in the statement.



The Afram Plains North MP added that the pedigree of Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang should not be downplayed just because she is a woman.



She further called on all to rally behind women who are achieving and attaining great heights in life, instead of stereotyping them.



Read her full statement below:



HONORABLE ALEXANDER AFENYO-MARKIN'S COMMENTS ON PROF NAANA

OPOKU-AGYEMAN MISGUIDED AND UNACCEPTABLE



As a member of parliament representing Afram Plains North and a staunch advocate for women's rights and equality, I am deeply troubled by the recent comments made by Honorable Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the MP for Effutu Constituency, regarding Prof Naana Opoku-Agyeman, the two-time running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



In his remarks, Hon. Afenyo-Markin disparaged Prof Naana Opoku-Agyeman, questioning her ability to lead the NDC as its running mate in the upcoming elections. He baselessly claimed that she is "over 70 years old, out of juice, and the lack of successive plans for the opposition party," insinuating that her age, time as minister, and gender disqualifies her from holding such a position of responsibility.



These comments not only show disrespect but also reveal a significant gender bias that is incompatible with our society. I firmly believe that if Prof Naana Opoku-Agyeman were a male over 70 years old, the Honorable member for Effutu would not have made such derogatory statements. This is particularly concerning as we are actively working to pass the affirmative action bill to guarantee equal rights and inclusivity for all marginalized groups.



Prof Naana Opoku-Agyeman is not just an ordinary woman; she is a distinguished scholar and catalyst. As the first female vice-chancellor of a public university in Ghana and a former minister of education, among other notable achievements, her credentials speak volumes.



Her selection as the running mate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 elections and her subsequent re-selection for the upcoming elections in December 2024 is evidence of her leadership qualities, wisdom, and unwavering commitment to the advancement of our nation. She embodies wisdom, knowledge, humility, and hope for the people of Ghana, especially the girl child. Her candidacy poses a significant threat to the ruling party NPP, leading them to attempt to discredit her.



It is disheartening to see a fellow member of parliament, who should be a champion for equality and fairness, stoop to such levels of disrespect and discrimination. Hon. Afenyo-Markin's past actions, such as during the 2023 mid-year budget review when he insulted all female NDC MPs in the chamber, are concerning, these incidents have caused significant controversy and damage in the past. While he later retracted his statements and apologized, it is essential that he now retracts his recent comments about Prof Naana Opoku-Agyeman.



As a long-serving MP familiar with the parliamentary standing orders, he should demonstrate better judgment and issue a formal apology to Prof Naana Opoku-Agyeman, all women, and NDC members for his remarks.



I want to use the opportunity to call on all gender advocates and well-meaning Ghanaians to rise and support this milestone achieved by a woman and appreciate the NDC for recognizing her in the higher office of a running mate and to disassociate themselves from discriminatory political comments such as what the leader of the majority has done.



As we work towards building a more inclusive and equitable society, let us not allow divisive rhetoric and baseless attacks to detract us from our goal of creating a better future for all Ghanaians. Prof Naana Opoku-Agyeman deserves our respect and admiration, and it is time we recognize and celebrate her contributions to our nation.



Together let's make history and Ghana proud.



God bless our homeland Ghana and make our Nation great and strong.



SIGNED:

HON. BETTY NANA EFUA KROSBI MENSAH

MP AFRAM PLAINS NORTH



