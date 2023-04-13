Afram Plains: Ambulances, hundreds stranded as ferry breaks down

Regional News of Thursday, 13 April 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Tension is mounting among commuters from Adawso to Ekye Amanfro in the Eastern Region as the ferry which transports passengers on the Afram River has developed a mechanical fault.



Speaking to some drivers on Wednesday morning, they described the situation as worrying indicating that the ferry couldn’t transport commuters from Adawso to Ekye Amanfrom since Tuesday, April 11, 2023, around 10:00 am.



Both ends of the river banks are overwhelmed with traders, cargo vehicles and ambulances.



Traders are terrified their goods, especially perishable ones, awaiting transport may not survive if the long waiting continues from the morning of Wednesday, April 12, 2023.



Goods such as bananas, yams, and meat are hoarded in cargo cars as well as ambulances conveying ill persons are on halt awaiting the ferry to resume operation.



The main cause of the ferry’s sudden breakdown is unknown. However, it is alleged that one of the pontoon’s engines has spoilt for the past six years of which authorities have refused to fix.



In an interview with the Member of Parliament for Afram Plains South, Joseph Appiah Boateng on Nkawkaw-based radio station Agoo Fm, he expressed his dissatisfaction of the long waiting and the neglect of the Afram Plains by the ruling NPP government.



He said the Akufo-Addo government has refused to approve funds for the construction of bad roads within the areas of Afram plains.



He served notice to lead a demonstration should the government fail to pay attention to their needs.



The Queen mother for Mamakrobo, Nana Yaa Serwa Bonsu on her part pleaded with the government to intervene and resolve issues about the ferry and poor road network in Afram Plains.



