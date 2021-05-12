Afoko, Crabbe must show remorse – Ex-NPP MP

Politics of Wednesday, 12 May 2021

Source: 3 News

Former Member of Parliament for Tema East Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover has advised former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Paul Afoko, and Second Vice Chairman Sammy Crabbe to learn from the remorse of reinstated Kwabena Agyepong.



The former Deputy Transport Minister said the two would be considered for reinstatement if they would accept their mistakes and approach the party hierarchy just as the former General Secretary, Kwabena Agyepong, did, earning him pardon.



The National Executive Committee (NEC) of NPP in 2015 upheld a decision by the Disciplinary Committee to suspend indefinitely then National Chairman Paul Afoko, Second Vice Chairman Sammy Crabbe and the General Secretary Kwabena Agyepong for working against the party’s chances of winning the 2016 elections.



Six years down the lane, Mr. Agyepong’s indefinite suspension as a General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been lifted.



This paves way for him to perform his constitutional function as a former General Secretary of the NPP and therefore an automatic member of the National Council of the NPP.



The decision by the party to lift the indefinite suspension now paves the way for Mr Agyepong to be accorded the necessary respect and recognition as a former General Secretary of the party.



Reacting to the issue on Onua TV’s Maakye hosted by Adwoa Konadu-Yiadom on Wednesday, Mr. Titus-Glover said “if the two others, Afoko and Sammy Crabbe, will do the same, I believe if they accept they were at fault and show remorse, they would be accepted”.



“If Afoko and Sammy Crabbe can follow suit, they will be accepted because it was clear that [Kwabena Agyepong] accepted his fault.”



Mr. Titus-Glover said, “he demonstrated he is mature. He was part of the NPP campaign and I am not surprised that he has been reinstated”.



He said “[Kwabena Agyepong] admitted he has erred. We welcome him. We thank him and praise him and we hope he continues his work”.



NPP NEC



He also commended “the National Council also for accepting him back. We should forgive him because he is resourceful”.