Aflao traditional council receives relief items from Wilmar Ghana for Ketu South flood victims

Regional News of Wednesday, 8 November 2023

Source: Leo Nelson, Contributor

The Aflao Traditional Council has taken delivery of some relief items from Wilmar Ghana Limited for onward distribution to some victims of the recent floods in some parts of the Ketu South Municipality.



This follows an appeal by the Paramount Chief and President of the Aflao Traditional Council, Torgbiga Amenya Fiti V to corporate institutions and well-meaning individuals to come to the aid of the victims, many of whom have been displaced and have also lost their farmlands and livelihoods.



The items included student mattresses, bags of rice, cooking oils, and toiletries among others.



Beneficiaries of the items especially residents of Hatsukope who were affected by the floods, expressed appreciation to Torgbiga Amenya Fiti V and Wilmar Ghana Limited for coming to their aid and promised to make judicious use of the items.



They asked for further assistance from other organizations to assist them in coping with the after-effects of the flooding.