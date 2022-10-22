Afiaman manye finally laid to rest

General News of Saturday, 22 October 2022

Source: Raymond Ablorh, Contributor

The Great Mantse Ankrah Royal Family of Dadeban Naa led by Mark Codjoe Ankrah ( aka Dr Mark Ankrah) on 9th Sept, 2022 showed the chronic dispute-ridden Ga state the way to peacebuilding and unity by resolving their family feud and finally laying to rest Manye Naa Afia l, Queen of Afiaman, one of their communities in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.



Firstly, Mark Codjoe Ankrah, Acting Head and Chairman of the Council of Elders of the Mantse Ankrah Royal Family of Dadeban Naa and his men successfully led two feuding chiefs, Nii Amu Dei of the Kpakpo Oti section and Nii Afia III of the Mantse Ankrah family to smoke the peace pipe after six years of conflict and division.



Then, they went further to engage feuding parties in the Amposah Harlley family factions in Accra and Afiaman to end about 15 years of seemingly unsolvable dispute for all rites to be performed to pave the way for the final interment of Naa Afia I of Afiaman, Queen of about 50 years reign whose burial was not customarily observed for over one year due to the family rift and uncompromising behaviour of the protagonists in the Afiaman dispute.



Speaking at the event, the acting family head bemoaned how long it has taken them to resolve these conflicts. He lamented that although conflicts exist in any human institution, it should have taken them a shorter time to address because without peace and unity there could be no development. He urged members of all sections of the family to come together to build not just their great family but their communities and people as well.



"We have great people and abundant talents which, we cannot be allowed to go waste with unnecessary conflicts and in-fighting among us. Misunderstandings, certainly, are part of group dynamics, but, those with foresight and vision know how to turn such lemons to lemonade. From here we are not going back. We are going forward from strength to strength," he admonished members of the family.



According to Dr Ankrah, he hopes their exemplary effort shall guide the conflict-ridden Ga state to fearlessly face and address disputes at all levels and places in the state, smoke peace pipe and unite to build Ga land. "We have shown the way and hope our brothers and sisters shall follow," he said.



All members of the family including all previously feuding parties in unison attended the burial and final funeral rites of their beloved late royal, the Queen to honour her.



Dr. Ankrah finally took the opportunity to acknowledge and express his gratitude for the role and support played by His Royal Highness, Nii Dodoo Nsaki II, the Paramount Chief of Otublohum and the Council of Elders.