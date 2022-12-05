Afia Schwarzenegger’s first post after Chairman Wontumi’s GH¢5,000 bounty

General News of Monday, 5 December 2022

Afia Schwarzenegger has posted on social media a day after the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, placed a bounty on her.



In a video the mother of three shared on Instagram, it captured her daughter, Pena, dancing at the just-ended national ballet show held at the National Theatre on December 3, 2022.



According to Afia, she couldn't be there because she wasn’t well but appreciated her twin son, Irvin, Pena's father and her daughter’s ballet trainer for attending the event on her behalf.



“Osikani Kaakyire 1 @penalistic_pena. Congratulations!!!! Thank you, Miss Freda. Thank you @irvin_jnr and Daddy, To the organisers of the "National Ballet Show" at the National Theatre, Thank you,” she said.



Although her whereabouts still remain unknown to the public, the mother of three couldn't stop herself from congratulating her daughter.



The beginning of December saw the Ghanaian socialite on the United Showbiz show with other parties discussing the merits of a defamation suit pending in court.



The High Court in its ruling on Thursday, December 1, 2022, convicted and fined Nana Ama McBrown, Afia Schwarzenegger, Kwame A Plus, and Emmanuel Barnes, popularly known as Mr Logic and UTV, for contempt and were asked to pay GH¢60,000 each; in default, they are to spend two months in jail.





