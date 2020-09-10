Regional News of Thursday, 10 September 2020

Source: Issah Olegor, Contributor

Afia Akoto launches foundation

The AAN Foundation aims to assist the vulnerable in society

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Masloc, Mrs Alberta Afia Akoto Nxion launched a foundation named ‘AAN Humanitarian Foundation International’ aimed to assist the needy and the poor.



The inauguration took place at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, in Accra over the weekend where she donated some medical equipment and items to the children’s ward of the hospital.



The items include 50 packs of diapers, 20 boxes wipes, 20 cartons of milk, 500 pieces of a nose mask, 10 sacks of washing powder, 10 boxes of baby milk, 10 bags of tissue paper, 1 carton of baby lotion, 1 box of detergent, 20 cartons of water,10 cartons of baby food, 20 cartons of Kalypo, 5 cartons of fruit juice 10 pieces of baby mattress, 10 boxes of biscuits, 300 pieces of fish and meat pie and 50 gallons of liquid soap at an undisclosed amount.



In her address assisted by her husband, Mr Biney Nxion, she noted that the AAN Humanitarian Foundation is a non-profit making organization that seeks to significantly contribute towards the transformative, rights-based agenda for children, youth, women, and the less privileged in our societies.



According to her, "Undoubtedly, many organizations and individuals have over the years supported immensely, this transformational agenda by providing food, shelter, medicine and a host of other materials and services under extremely difficult conditions.”



Mrs Afia Akoto Nixon added that the AAN Foundation is to assist people who find it difficult to fend for themselves, therefore, makes them feel excluded from many.



“Majority of our people finds it difficult to make ends meet, with others feeling excluded from many of the decision-making forums and activities which impact their lives. Yet, the best decisions are always made when those impacted can contribute to making them.”



“It is, therefore, justifiable to suggest, that the increased vulnerability especially among women, the youth, children, the aged and people living with disabilities, calls for specific approaches to everything from jobs and livelihoods, to the delivery of basic services, empowerment, disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation,” she emphasized.



She said, the Foundation strongly believes that there is no solution to the world’s most pressing challenges to end poverty, reduce inequality, bring sustainable peace and address climate change can be achieved without the equal and full participation of women.



“The next generation, our young people, men and women living in very difficult circumstances, look up to us all to help fight and win their battles of hunger, abuse, landlessness and illiteracy.”



She expressed that any form of empowerment that does not ensure economic independence is not far-reaching.



She has therefore promised to intensify their efforts to providing vocational training into ventures like beads making, dressmaking, soap making, Kenney weaving and all other technical/vocational training that would equip the people with the requisite skills to be able to start up with little financial support, thereby helping to reduce extreme poverty and inequality.



She called on all individuals and organizations with the capacity to help the vulnerable in societies to do so, as this global transformational agenda is rather all-encompassing.



Attached Images: Afia Akoto flanked with her team presenting the items to the Hospital officials





