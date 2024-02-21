Afenyo-Markin withdraws all proposed amendments in anti-LGBT bill following opposition

General News of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has withdrawn all proposed amendments he introduced to the anti-gay bill after he failed to get support for the approval from the House.



Afenyo-Markin moved the motion for the amendment of 20 clauses in the anti-LGBT bill.



However, on Wednesday’s sitting, a question was put before the House if they were in favour of the proposed amendment, but the ‘nays’ won the voice vote.



Afenyo-Markin has proposed that secret voting should be taken on his amendments as he believed his colleagues were afraid to openly endorse his suggestions.



His suggestion was, however, ignored by the Speaker, who further instructed Afenyo-Markin to withdraw a similar proposed amendment, which he did.



Afenyo-Markin opposes the provision that would lead to the imprisonment of individuals accused of engaging in or promoting LGBT activities.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/AE



