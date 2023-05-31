Afenyo-Markin weeps for Gomoa Okyerekoh accident victims

General News of Wednesday, 31 May 2023

Source: theheraldghana.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Effutu Constituency has commiserated with the bereaved families of 16 people who perished in yesterday’s accident at Gomoa Okyereko, said to be mainly Liberian nationals.



A Yutong bus with registration number GT 5866-L and a fuel tanker with registration number WR 2063-10 collided head-on at Gomoa Okyereko in the Effutu Constituency where Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, is the MP.



Forty others who suffered various injuries were rushed to the Trauma and Specialist Centre in Winneba for treatment.



In a statement on the incident, the MP said, “It is with a profound sense of sorrow and heartfelt sympathy that I extend my deepest condolences, sympathies, and well wishes to the families, friends, and loved ones affected by the tragic accident that took place at Gomoa Okyereko on the Accra-Cape Coast road in the early hours of Tuesday”.



“Today, my heart is heavy as we mourn the loss of sixteen precious West African lives. In this time of immense grief, I extend my sincerest condolences to the bereaved families. May you find solace and strength in the cherished memories of your loved ones, and may their souls rest in eternal peace. Please know that you are not alone in these trying times”.



He expressed his appreciation to the firefighters and staff of the Ghana Ambulance Service for their heroic efforts.



“I would like to extend my utmost appreciation and admiration to the valiant rescue teams from the Ghana National Fire Service and the Ghana Ambulance Service. Your unwavering dedication and selflessness in the face of adversity reflect the finest qualities of service and bravery,” he remarked.



He further wished the accident survivors a speedy recovery.



Afenyo-Markin noted, “To the brave individuals who survived this harrowing incident and are currently undergoing treatment at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital, please accept my sympathies and well wishes for a speedy recovery. Your resilience and courage inspire us all.”



The passengers on board the bus were travelling from Liberia to the Buduburam camp while the fuel tanker was travelling to Apam.



Both drivers are alive and receiving treatment at the Winneba Hospital.



The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana National Fire Service, Division Officer I, Abdul Wasiu Hudu, indicated that the Winneba Fire Station received a distress call reporting an accident at Gomoa Okyereko at around 5:15 am yesterday.



DOI Hudu indicated that the cause of the accident was still being investigated.



The rescue team from GNFS and the Ghana Ambulance Service spent about three hours at the scene rescuing trapped persons, which caused a lot of traffic on that stretch of the road.



DOI Hudu appealed to motorists and other road users to be cautious and cooperate.



He attributed the spate of accidents on the highways in the region to over-speeding and cautioned drivers to minimize the speed on the highway.