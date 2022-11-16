Afenyo-Markin nearly captures Central Regional NDC Youth Wing - Report

General News of Wednesday, 16 November 2022
Source: Eric Annan, Contributor
The Central Region's National Democratic Congress (NDC) members, particularly its youth have had their tempers shoot up following a hands laid-on information reaching them, which depicts Hon. Alexander Afenyo Markin, Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu's weird indulgence in the political party's recently conducted regional delegates conference held at the University of Education (Winneba).
Information gathered by the party's outburst members reveal the MP who's at the State's parliament on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), in the NDC's held Regional Delegates Conference on Saturday 12th November, personally incited one Mohammed Kofi Twumasi- Nayyer, who according to investigations carried out by these persons discloses him to be a staunch NPP member but intentionally crossed carpet to contest in the rival political party's elections as an aspiring Youth Organizer.
They expressed worry as to how the fellow managed in getting himself cleared, having sat before a vetting committee in his bid to vie for the position.
The levelled allegation by these members of the NDC follows a cited pictorial evidence of the lawmaker and a practising lawyer, Hon. Afenyo-Markin which uncovers Mohammed Twumasi Nayyer (a lawyer as well) to be a member of the NPP's strategic campaign team set for its members known to be lawyers, together with one Bernina Korkor Maseyo Okutu (Esq).
The aggrieved party members having laid hands on the evidence are up with a serious agitation against the aforementioned Youth Organizer aspirant to be clapped with a disqualification having had a tie-break of 25votes in his vied for position with rival aspirant Bright Botchway.
Section of these party members remarked great disappointment in its colleague NDC delegates who went to polls to vote for Mohammed Twumasi as their Youth Organizer without probing to find out who and what actually the fellow is made of.
These peeved NDC members narrate, the Member of Parliament strategically arranged with the aspirant to come contest for the opposition, cunningly win it, then swear allegiance to him instead of the political party as part of their strategic plots going into the 2024 general elections.
Meanwhile, the slated date for the re-election of the region's NDC Youth Organizer position is yet to be made public by the electoral commission.
See Election's Full Verdict:
CHAIRMAN
RICHARD ASIEDU- 255
SEBASTIAN L. KAKRA YALLEY- 114
THEOPHILUS AIDOO-MENSAH- 245
KOJO QUANSAH- 15
VICE-CHAIRMAN
STEPHEN E. MOORE- 68
LAWRENCE PAA NII LAMPTEY- 103
SHAIBU BUKARI- 259
EKOW EDUAMOAH PAYIN- OKYERE- 196
SECRETARY
GABRIEL NII KOMMEY ADAMS- 371
KOFI MATTHEW- 257
DEPUTY SECRETARY
ERIC OFFEI (UNOPPOSED)
TREASURER
VICTORIA POBEE-WOODE- 408
FRANCIS KORANKYE SAKYI- 224
DEPUTY TREASURER
ISAAC PHILIP ABBEY- 249
CHARLOTTE TOBIAH DANKWAH- 244
NANA YAW PYNE- 135
ORGANIZER
MIKE DERY- 343
DANIEL AKO- 285
DEPUTY ORGANIZER
NANA OSIEBI QUANSAH- 187
JOSEPH MENSAH ABEKAH- 273
PETER KOJO ESSEL- 165
COMMUNICATION OFFICER
GABRIELLA D. TETTEH- 340
LAWRENCE K. GHARTEY- 217
Nurudeen - 74
DEPUTY COMMUNICATION OFFICER
MOHAMMED MURITALA- 54
IKE AFENYI DONKOR- 198
ERIC AUBYN- 141
EMMANUEL KWEKU ARKO- 235
YOUTH ORGANIZER
FRANCIS ASMAH- 12
ASAMOAH-BAMFO MICHAEL- 10
MAHAMMED KOFI TWUMASI- NAYYER- 25
BRIGHT BOTCHWEY- 25
DEPUTY YOUTH ORGANIZER
PRINCE GYAMFI MENSAH- 23
ATTA MENSAH- 12
EBENEZER A. ABEIKU ESSIEN- 38
ZONGO CAUCUS CO-ORDINATOR
RASHID ABUBAKAR- 104
HAMZA ALHASSAN- 238
IDDRISU ALI- 34
ABDULAI AMO- 257
WOMENS’ ORGANIZER
EMMA G. AHUNU-ARMAH- 17
FAUSTINA N.L. LAMPTEY- 38
DEPUTY WOMENS’ ORGANIZER
ESTHER AYENSU- 8
JANET QUANSAH- 11
EVELYN ANNAN- 8
ESTHER SAM- 9
BARIKISU ABDULAI GIWA- 1
NHYIRA DADZIE- 18