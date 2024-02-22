You are here: HomeNews2024 02 22Article 1918258

General News of Thursday, 22 February 2024

Afenyo-Markin named new Majority Leader; Patricia Appiagyei, Alex Tetteh join leadership

Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, Majority Leader Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, Majority Leader

The much-awaited set of new leaders for the Majority Caucus in Parliament has been announced according to Accra-based Citi News.

Following the February 21 resignation of Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the caucus will now be led by Alexander Afenyo-Markin as Majority Leader. He moves one step up from the Deputy Majority Leader position he occupied.

Patricia Appiagyei, the Member of Parliament for Asokwa has risen to the Deputy Majority Leader position in the new shakeup.

Frank Annoh-Dompreh retains his Majority Chief Whip position as does Habib Iddrisu as First Deputy Chief Whip.

The other new entrant into leadership is Alex Tetteh Djornobuah as Second Deputy Chief Whip.

He takes over from Lydia Seyram Alhassan who was named a minister in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s February 14 reshuffle.



