Politics of Monday, 1 March 2021

Source: My News GH

Afenyo-Markin exposes pre-determined agenda by NDC MPs to frustrate Akufo-Addo’s 2nd term

Deputy Majority Leader, Alex Afenyo-Markin

Deputy Majority Leader, Alex Afenyo-Markin has disclosed that the Minority Members of Parliament on the Appointments Committee have a predetermined agenda to vote against Akufo-Addo’s appointees in order to frustrate the government.



This disclosure comes on the back of claims by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa that the Minority MPs are forced to vote against the approval of the Health, Foreign Affairs, and Information Minister for hiding information from the Committee with regards to the frontiers deal.



“If Ablakwa wants to state the predetermined position of the NDC, he should say so. He shouldn’t find a way of trying to give the dog a bad name just for the purpose of hanging it. We’ve had a very cooperative engagement. Hearing is a matter of public discourse.



"Everybody is seeing it. You don’t expect to have 100 percent per someone’s subjective expectations but we’ve heard prior to the vetting that there was a predetermined agenda to find fault on some nominees. If that political path is what he wants to pursue, so be it. What else can we do? But in our constitution, qualification for the office of a minister is there.



"We’ve not met to discuss and make a final determination regarding the nominees so if he throws it out there that his side may vote against some of them, I find it as a political agenda to more or less frustrate government business,” he said.



He noted that the Minority MPs are not consistent adding that there have now shifted the goalpost after the Transport Minister provided details of the deal with Frontiers.