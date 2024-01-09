Afenyo-Markin denies engaging in electoral violence in Effutu

General News of Tuesday, 9 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Deputy Majority Leader, and Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has refuted allegations linking him to electoral violence in his constituency, Citinewsroom.com reports.



He mentioned that addressing journalists on Monday, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) accused him of orchestrating violence during the recent district-level elections in Effutu.



Afenyo-Markin dismissed assertions of any violent occurrences during the elections in his area.



He highlighted concerns about the activities of NDC members in the constituency, expressing that their actions have caused fear among NPP members for their safety.



He said, “If it has to do with violence, we are rather afraid for our lives. We in the NPP are afraid for our lives, and I want to tell Asiedu Nketiah and his party folks that I do my politics on the strength of development. I don’t do politics of violence, I don’t attack anybody, and I don’t insult.



“I believe in an open discourse of ideas and that has been the reason why I have remained the MP and so I will not allow Asiedu Nketiah and other NDC activists who have lost the political plot and do not know how to manage my successes in Effutu to brand me. I am not into electoral violence and I do not believe in it and I have always won and won cleanly,” Citinewsroom.com quoted him.







