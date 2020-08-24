Regional News of Monday, 24 August 2020

Afenyo Markin commissions 12th library in constituency

Member of Parliament for Effutu constituency Alexander Afenyo Markin has commissioned and handed over to the Ghana Library Authority a new library at Gyangyadze in the Central Region.



The newly-built library forms part of the MPs drive to boost reading culture in his constituency.



It takes to twelve the number of libraries projects built by the MP after eleven were inaugurated last week.



In an interview with Citi FM, Afenyo Markin disclosed that the reason for the libraries is to promote reading among the children in his constituency.



He appealed to the constituents to show their appreciation of his projects by massively voting for him and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the upcoming elections.



“This library is part of the libraries I built for the people Effutu and it is meant to serve the youth of Effutu and to improve their reading habits,” the MP said.



“People will criticize you but take it in good faith, people will say all sort of bad things about you but don’t give up because today I am who I am because I want to get the job done. Let’s work together,” Afenyo Markin said.













