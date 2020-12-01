Regional News of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Afadzato South records high special voter turnout

A total of 111 out of 197 expected voters in the exercise cast their ballots as at 11:33am

More than half of registered voters partaking in the special voting have cast their ballots in Afadzato South Constituency.



A total of 111 out of 197 expected voters in the exercise cast their ballots as at 11:33 hours at the Old District Assembly yard.



Mr Foster Asante, the Presiding Officer who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), disclosed that voting began at 0700 hours.



He said they had not recorded any hitches and all materials were available.



The special voters made up of Electoral Commission (EC) officials, security agencies and media are expected to cast their votes for one of the 12 presidential candidates and one of the three parliamentary candidates for the Constituency.



Mr Flolu Etornam James, New Patriotic Party (NPP), Madam Alorwu-Tay Oforiwa Angela, National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Mr Bankas Yaw Kumah Edem, National Democratic Party (NDP) are the three Parliamentary Candidates for the Constituency.



The GNA has observed strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols and the presence of security.



Mr John Aboh, NPP Party Agent at the Centre told GNA that the process had been successful so far.





