Afadjato South: Massive defection hits NPP as Frank Afriyie picks form to contest seat

Politics of Tuesday, 14 March 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A huge number of youth of the New Patriotic Party in the Afadjato South Constituency in the Volta Region have defected to National Democratic Congress.



According to them, they made the move to the NDC as a result of current economic hardship and economic mismanagement by the Akufo-Addo-led government, adding that they wish the 2024 election is due to vote against the NPP.



Speaking to Kasapa News, Yaw Boagyan, they said they joined the NDC immediately they heard Mr. Frank Afriyie a noble man has decided to contest the Afadjato South Constituency Seat on the ticket of National Democratic Congress in the 2024 upcoming General Election.



They are excited that though Mr Afriyie is not the Member of Parliament yet, he has been able to help most of the Youth irrespective of their political affiliation to secure jobs in many sectors including the security services.



They are grateful to him for paying school fees of students, renovating public institutions, road reshaping and other developmental projects and wish he’s the MP.



According to the youth, since 2016 election, the vote margin for the NDC has been reducing gradually and they don’t want the trend to continue come 2024 general election hence they’re poised to give Mr Afriyie all the support to win the primaries and increase the vote margin for NDC during the main elections.



“Mr. Frank Afriyie has been a Party Chairman before and has gone unopposed and with his experience and Charisma we believe he will win massively for John Dramani Mahama and he is the only person we want to be the Member of Parliament for Afadjato South Constituency” they said.



Mr Afriyie enjoys massive support from almost all the delegates who have vowed to ensure he wins the seat with a landslide.



According to Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan who’s in the constituency, all indications point to the fact that Mr Afriyie will win the primaries and go on to win the seat for the NDC.