Adwoa Safo to know her fate today as Bagbin delivers much-awaited ruling

General News of Wednesday, 26 October 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Third Meeting of the Second Session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic resumed sitting on Tuesday, 25 October 2022, after it went on recess in July.



One of the most awaited rulings the House expects is a verdict on the fate of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo.



The Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Bagbin, before the recess, had deferred ruling on the future of the Dome-Kwabenya MP in the House following her inability to appear before the Privileges Committee over her absence from Parliament.



Bagbin, however, assured that he will deliver his judgement today, October 26, 2022.



It is also expected that the Appointments Committee will present its report on the nominees of the Supreme Court who were vetted while the House was on recess.



Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta will also be expected to present before the house, the government’s 2023 budget statement during this session.



Some eleven bills including the Anti-LGBTQ+Bill will also be considered during this session of the House.