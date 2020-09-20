General News of Sunday, 20 September 2020

Adwoa Safo’s strategy yields results as Dome Kwabenya tops EC’s provisional new voter register

Sarah Adwoa Safo, MP for Dome Kwabenya constituency

The Member of Parliament for the Dome Kwabenya Constituency, Hon Sarah Adwoa Safo Esq., has led her constituents to make history by topping all the 275 Constituencies in the country in the just ended new voter registration conducted by the EC.



Provisional figures of the registration exercise released by the election management body confirms Dome Kwamebya as the most populous constituency after recording over 172,000 registered voters.



This significant milestone chalked by the constituency did not come on a silver platter but was a culmination of the extraordinary efforts and strategies put in place by the Dome Kwabenya MP and her team coupled with the cooperation they received from the good people of Dome Kwabenya.



The MP, among other things, inspired her constituents to come out in their numbers to participate in the exercise in order to have the opportunity to vote massively to retain her and President Akufo-Addo for a job well done.



Throughout the period of the registration, Ghana’s first Procurement Minister and first Female Deputy Majority Leader, Hon Sarah Adwoa Safo, was actively involved in moving from house to house to encourage her constituents to get their names on the electoral roll. She also supported them with PPEs to allay their fears of contracting Covid-19 if they came out to register. It is thus not surprising that at the end of the registration exercise, Dome Kwabenya, for the first time in history, recorded the highest number of registered voters in the country, a belief the Member of Parliament had held for a long time.



Owing to the huge voter population in the constituency and its cosmopolitan nature, it is expected that Dome Kwabenya will largely play a key role in determining which political party wins Greater Accra and indeed the General Elections of 2020.



Judging by historic data, Dome Kwabenya can comfortably be said to be an NPP stronghold, and in the last elections, the NPP Candidate, Lawyer Sarah Adwoa Safo polled almost 70% of the total valid vote cast in the constituency.



In light of this, the NPP’s chances of winning the upcoming general elections have further been boosted by this significant milestone chalked by the Sarah Adwoa Safo-led Dome Kwabenya. More so, the Dome Kwabenya constituency under the exemplary leadership of Lawyer Sarah Adwoa Safo, has witnessed unprecedented levels of infrastructure development including Roads, Security, Educational and Health Facilities.



Equally, the Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya has championed a lot of socio-economic interventions in the constituency through her award-winning NGO, the Adwoa Safo Foundation (ASF), which has been at the forefront of the provision of livelihood support to the good people of Dome Kwabenya and beyond.

