Adwoa Safo’s error unacceptable – Asare

General News of Sunday, 23 May 2021

Source: 3news.com

A United States-based Ghanaian Professor, Kwaku Asare has criticized Gender Minister, Sara Adwoa Safo for the error she made in dismissing the director of the school feeding programme.



Prof Asare said in a statement that “this is just not an acceptable letter from a minister of state.



“You compare it with letters from ministers in the prior eras, civilian and military, and you are left wondering what is going on.



“I know it is not the most popular thing to say but our standards must be a little higher.”



Adwoa Safo withdrawn her earlier letter announcing the sacking of the head of Ghana’s School Feeding programme, Gertrude Quashigah.



Gertrude was fired in an earlier statement issued by the Adwoa Safo on Tuesday.



She was directed to hand over to the chief director of the Gender Ministry.



“You will be paid one month’s salary in lieu of notice as stipulated in your contract agreement,” portions of the statement said.