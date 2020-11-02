Politics of Monday, 2 November 2020

Source: Alhaji Iddi Muhayu-Deen, Contributor

Adwoa Safo promises Dome market women 'victory baby' ahead of December 7 poll

Sarah Adwoa Safo, MP for Dome Kwabenya constituency

The Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya Constituency and Minister of State in Charge of Public Procurement, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has promised market women at the Dome Market that she will give them a victory baby during a visit to the market on Saturday, October 31, 2020, as part of her campaign tour towards the upcoming general elections.



Sarah Adwoa Safo was at the Dome Market as part of a Breast Cancer Screening programme organised by the Adwoa Safo Foundation as part of activities to commemorate the Breast Cancer Month.



Before touching base at the Dome Market, she had visited the Abokobi Market, the Haatso Martenity Clinic and the Kwabenya-Atomic Market where similar exercise, i.e. Breast Cancer Screening, was being held simultaneously.



The screening was to create awareness of breast cancer and to also afford the women an opportunity to undergo Breast Cancer Screening.



She took the opportunity to campaign at the three market centers she visited, for the re-election of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and herself as the Member of Parliament.



She thus urged the jubilant women to give this government Four More Years to complete the good works they are doing in Ghana and Dome-Kwabenya in particular.



In the run up to the December 7 Presidential and Parliamentary elections, residents of Dome-Kwabenya have had cause to complain about the seeming lack of vibrancy in the campaign despite the good work she had done and is doing in the constituency. It is in response to this that, she made the startling revelation of promising the Dome market women a victory baby.



“I am pleading with you to give Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo and myself four more years to complete the good work we have started for you. The President is doing great things for this country and deserves four more years to do more for you."



In continuing, she stated, "as you are aware, every four years, I come to you in my jeans, T-shirt and sneakers but this year, I have come to you in a big dress, which certainly should tell you something. I promise you all a victory baby. So I beg you not to listen to those who come to you with stories about the seeming lack of vibrancy of your MP. It cannot be true, because as most of you will attest to, despite my condition, I have been regular to this market and elsewhere to campaign. Obviously, such detractors have no message. This market is at the heart of my agenda and I hope that you will give me four more years to turn Dome Market into a beautiful and conducive market place”, she stated amidst rapturous cheers from the ecstatic market women.



Sarah Adwoa Safo is campaigning to be elected into office for a third term as Member of Parliament after landslide victories in the 2012 and 2016 general elections. Dome-Kwabenya boasts of the highest number of voters after registering over 174,000 people in the recent EC registration exercise owing to the strategies that were put in place by the MP and her executives during the registration exercise. Pundits are upbeat for another overwhelming victory for the incumbent Member of Parliament in the December 7 election.

