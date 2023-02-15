Adwoa Safo 'meets' Akufo-Addo at inauguration of school in Kwabenya

General News of Wednesday, 15 February 2023

Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya met with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on February 14, 2023 during a school opening event in her constituency.



Sarah Adwoa Safo was until July 2022, the Minister for Gender, Women and Social Protection.



She was relieved of the role by President Akufo-Addo after over a year's absence on extended leave from the ministry and a controversial absence from Parliament.



The MP was prominent in photos shared by the presidency when President Akufo-Addo inaugurated and handed-over the Kwabenya Model Kindergarten School.



The facility was constructed by BSW International for the people of Kwabenya through the Ghana Education Service (GES).



Adwoa Safo was captured holding the red tape along with other guests like the Education and Greater Accra Regional Ministers who were also in attendance. She was also seated on the dais with the Education Minister sandwiching her and the president.







In comments during the launch, Akufo-Addo stressed the importance of quality and inclusive early childhood education, stating that it enables all children, irrespective of their physical, emotional, social or medical challenges, to come together at school, to play and learn together.



He said the absence of this deprives the child of play and other critical things of childhood, like cognitive, motor, physical, social, emotional, core competencies and language development.



It is for this reason that Mr Akufo-Addo said his government has embarked on the construction of some 350 kindergarten blocks, for which 160 have so far been completed while several dilapidated KG blocks have also been renovated but without mentioning numbers.



“We will continue to invest in education, and help secure our country’s future, for these interventions are geared towards the growth and development of Ghana,” he stated adding “we are preparing our youth for the birth of a prosperous society – a society which creates opportunities for all its citizens, rewards creativity and enterprise, honesty and hard work.”



The UN Sustainable Development Goal 4.2 explicitly seeks to ensure that, by 2030, all girls and boys will have access to early childhood care and development to prepare them for primary education.







