Adwoa Safo launches 2020 manifesto for Dome-Kwabenya constituency

MP for Dome Kwabenya constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo

Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya constituency, Hon. Lawyer Adwoa Safo, has launched the Dome-Kwabenya 2020 Manifesto dubbed; "Leadership of Service, Protecting Our Progress,Transforming Ghana For All, Dome-Kwabenya In Perspetive" in Accra.



According to Adwoa Safo, the manifesto is a compendium of projects undertaken under the last 8 years of her tenure and what she seeks to achieve in the next fours years.



The manifesto also highlights key government programs and projects in Dome-Kwabenya.



She explained, the idea for the 'Dome-Kwabenya Manifesto' was born out of the premise of breaking down the 2020 NPP manifesto to make it applicable to the lives of her constituents.



Hon Adwoa Safo was joined by Hon. Janet Tulasi Mensah, MCE Ga East, Constituency Executives led by Chairman Robert Osei Bonsu, Dome-Kwabenya Campaign Team, Chiefs, Imams, Polling Station Executives and the rank and file of the party in Dome-Kwabenya.





