‘Adwoa Safo is not trying at all’ - Old Ashongman residents decry poor roads

Some residents of Old Ashongman, a suburb in the Dome Kwabenya Constituency, have described Sara Adwoa Safo, Member of Parliament for the area as a great disappointment.



Their resentment towards the Member of Parliament is as a result of the seeming neglect of the road networks in Old Ashongman and its environs.



A particular one which links residents to areas like Abokobi, Paraku, pure water, Ashongman estate and other parts of the capital city has been left in a deplorable state over the past three years.



Drivers and commuters are barely able to make a smooth drive through without causing various degrees of damage to their vehicles.



“Our businesses have been completely ruined because of this road. I always have to buy new spare parts for this vehicle I use every three months. This small stretch causes a lot of distress to us but the politicians are very much aware and they come to campaign here. We don’t even know if we have local authorities here,” a commercial bus driver lamented.



Business operators along the stretch also described the poor nature of the road as a huge disadvantage to them.



They claim to have lost several customers over the years due to the nature of the road. Thus, instead of using the road, their customers rather use other entry or exist points.



Speaking in an interaction with GhanaWeb a taxi driver said “Adwoa Safo lives around this area but nothing good can be said about the nature of the road. There’s always traffic here, we always vote for them and they keep ignoring us.”



A resident summarized his frustration as; “It’s almost three years now and it’s still the same. It’s a very very bad road. The nature of the road is no different from other adjoining areas like Abokobi, Ablajey, Paraku and others. Adwoa Safo is not trying at all.”





